Fuel Scarcity will Soon Ease Out – DPR
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) on Thursday assured Nigerians that the lingering fuel scarcity across the country will come to an end in the next few days. Mordecai Ladan, the Director of DPR, gave the assurance after his inspection visit to some private depots in Lagos. Ladan said: “Petroleum products are coming in gradually; […]
Comments
