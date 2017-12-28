Fuel Scarcity will Soon Ease Out – DPR

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) on Thursday assured Nigerians that the lingering fuel scarcity across the country will come to an end in the next few days. Mordecai Ladan, the Director of DPR, gave the assurance after his inspection visit to some private depots in Lagos. Ladan said: “Petroleum products are coming in gradually; […]

The post Fuel Scarcity will Soon Ease Out – DPR appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

