Fuel scarcity worsens in Ekiti as motorists sleep in filing stations – The Eagle Online
|
The Eagle Online
|
Fuel scarcity worsens in Ekiti as motorists sleep in filing stations
The Eagle Online
Scarcity of petrol has became unbearable in Ekiti State as motorists now sleep in filing stations across the state to have the opportunity to buy. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that some of the motorists that NAN correspondent met at the filing …
Independent marketers forced to cut down price in Ekiti
Ekiti motorists sleep in filling stations
Fuel scarcity continue to bite harder
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!