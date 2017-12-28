 Fuel scarcity worsens in Ekiti as motorists sleep in filing stations – The Eagle Online | Nigeria Today
Fuel scarcity worsens in Ekiti as motorists sleep in filing stations
Scarcity of petrol has became unbearable in Ekiti State as motorists now sleep in filing stations across the state to have the opportunity to buy. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that some of the motorists that NAN correspondent met at the filing
