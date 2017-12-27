#FuelScarcity: Aregbesola Warns Against Fuel Hoarding

Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola has warned petroleum marketers to desist from hoarding fuel, which has created artificial scarcity in the state and other parts of the country.

Aregbesola noted that sharp and unethical practices had worsened the plight of residents and commuters travelling for the Yuletide.

The governor said such attitude negates the Omoluabi ethos the state exemplifies.

In a statement by his Media Adviser, Mr. Solar Fasure, the governor said the fuel scarcity had affected the joy of the Yuletide season.

The statement said: “It has come to the attention of Osun State government that the peace, joy and serenity of this Yuletide season is somewhat being marred by fuel shortage being experienced all over the country. This is most regrettable.

“The state government sympathises with the people of the state whose movements have been restricted or have had to spend valuable time on queues at filling stations.

“However, we have received assurances from the Federal Government and not less a person than President Muhammadu Buhari that the situation is being addressed, that more barges of fuel are being received and distributed at the moment and that the crisis will soon be over within the shortest possible time.

“The state government, therefore, urges fuel marketers to desist from hoarding, profiteering and other sharp and unethical practices that could exacerbate the situation, worsen the plight of residents and detract from our Omoluabi status.”

The government also enjoined the residents and fillings stations to conduct themselves peacefully in the sales of fuel, where the product is available.

Aregbesola said: “There should not be more than a single lane of vehicles on the queue, to prevent traffic congestion and accidents. On no account must any road be blocked or made impassable as a result of fuel queues. Filling stations must observe all safety rules to prevent accidents and fire outbreaks.”

“Law enforcement agencies, particularly the police, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), should properly take charge of the situation and do the needful to maintain law and order, prevent unruly and disorderly public conducts, protect lives, ensure public safety and free flow of traffic.”

