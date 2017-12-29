#FuelScarcity: NLC Threatens Mass Action If Petrol Scarcity Persists Into New Year

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Friday, December 29, in a statement, threatened that it would embark on industrial action if the petrol scarcity biting the country persists into the New Year.

In the statement, organized labour also lauded the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, for directing the Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) to cut short its recess and immediately convene industry stakeholders meeting in a bid to end the ongoing fuel crisis.

Speaking on the matter, a NEC member of the NLC, Issa Aremu, on Thursday in Kaduna blamed the downstream sector for the protracted fuel crisis, adding that it was a reflection of “crisis of corporate governance in the petroleum sector.”

He added that the bane of downstream sector was “abysmal absence of accountability, transparency and openness in the administration of the petroleum resources of Nigeria.” He said only the parliament can make a difference in “exposing the rot” in the sector.

Mr. Aremu said the Senate leadership by urging relevant committee members to resume duty has shown that the legislature is truly “a vent for public grievances, a “useful organ of public opinion” adding that legislators cannot be in recess when those who elected them are groaning in filling stations.

The labour leader urged the legislators to demand for “consequences for the actions and inactions of petroleum sector operators in the product shortage scam”.

“There is a deep-seated conflict of interest in the downstream sector; regulators are operators, regulators are importers, importers are products hoarders, regulators are also saboteurs, definitely we have a sector capture in our hands, Nigeria and Nigerians need liberation,” he remarked.

The labour leader who disclosed that “NNPC is the only public corporation that annually awards its directors long service incentives for no service at all, for non-functioning refineries” called for a “total ban on importation to reinvent domestic refineries and beneficiation to crude oil”.

Mr. Aremu however said if the intervention of the legislature fails to put an end to product shortages, labour may compel all Nigerians to return to street protests like in the past “to force the ruling elite to face up to the challenges of governance of the most populous promising but badly governed country in the continent.”

“The one-month long fuel shortage has further worsened poverty, put productivity on hold. We dare not enter 2018, new year with this recurring old mess,” he warned.

360nobs earlier reported that following the directive of the Senate President, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream), Kabiru Marafa, has summoned the Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu, Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Maikanti Baru and other relevant stakeholders in the petroleum sector to a crucial meeting on Thursday January 4, 2018.

The post #FuelScarcity: NLC Threatens Mass Action If Petrol Scarcity Persists Into New Year appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

