#FuelScarcity: Osinbajo Admits, “It’s A Shame Nigerians Are Celebrating Christmas In Discomfort”

Nigeria’s Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has admitted that it is a shame Christmas celebration in Nigeria has so far been characterised by discomfort caused by the current fuel scarcity being experienced all over the country.

However, he was quick to say that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration is doing everything possible to quickly resolve the fuel shortages.

Mr. Osinbajo said this during an unexpected stopover at Oando Filling Station at Lekki area of Lagos State on Christmas Eve.

He also stopped at Hayden Petrol Station, also on the Island, a statement by spokesperson, Laolu Akande, said.

He said: “We are trying to move as quickly as we can. Obviously, people have gone through a lot of pain and anguish in the past few days, and that is deeply regretted. We were trying to do what we can to move as quickly as possible and there is certainly enough products to be able to solve the problem. “We will be able to solve the problem; the short period of scarcity is quite a bit of burden, but we know that so long as products are enough and the trucks coming out and feeding the stations, this will be over very soon. “I am going around with the honourable minister of state for petroleum resources here in Lagos to ensure that first, the trucks are being loaded from all the depots, and also looking at the filling stations to see that things are moving on very well. “The GMD of the NNPC is also working in Abuja to see that that things are moving quickly and we are moving around the country. So we expect that it will be resolved very quickly.” “It’s such a shame that Christmas has been, to some extent, with this sort of discomfort. This is deeply regretted, and l know that, despite the resilience and strength of people in Lagos and the Nigerian people, we would see ourselves through this and will enjoy our Christmas and have a great new year.”

