#FuelScarcity: Senate Summons Kachikwu, Baru

The Senate on Thursday summoned the Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru and other relevant stakeholders in oil and gas industry over the lingering fuel scarcity in the country.

Kabiru Marafa, the Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream), yesterday announced that the two and other stakeholders in the petroleum sector have been invited on January 4, 2018 for a “crucial meeting” with the committee to discuss the way forward on the matter.

The announcement was made available through a press statement from the media office of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

The senate president had earlier on Wednesday directed members of the committee to cut short their recess and address the lingering fuel crisis.

The statement noted that the meeting will be held on January 4, 2018 and will be aired live on the Nigerian Television Authority, NTA.

The Senate, which is presently on Christmas and New Year break, is billed to resume committee work for budget defence on January 9, and commence plenary on January 16.

The lingering fuel crisis across Nigeria has been on for about three weeks, with officials giving various reasons for it.

