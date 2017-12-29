 #FuelScarcity: “The monster has been tamed” – Maikanti Baru | Nigeria Today
#FuelScarcity: “The monster has been tamed” – Maikanti Baru

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in News

Maikanti Baru, Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has said the monster that is fuel scarcity has been tamed, Punch reports. The NNPC boss said this while speaking to State House correspondents after the Jumat service at the mosque in the Presidential Villa. He described the fuel scarcity as a result of […]

