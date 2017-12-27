Fun seekers troop to Badagry beach, others on Boxing Day – The Nation Newspaper

Fun seekers troop to Badagry beach, others on Boxing Day

The Nation Newspaper

The Suntan Beach in Badagry Lagos State recorded a large turnout of fun seekers on Boxing Day as holiday makers trooped to the seashore in continuation of the Christmas celebration. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent who visited the beach …

