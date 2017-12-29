Futo Student Shot Dead In Port Harcourt (See Photos)

Mr Chima Clinton who is also known as chisco/brainbox, has been confirmed dead on Tuesday 19th December 2017. News reaching us from our agent states that the student was shot on the 7th of December 2017 while coming back from his daily workout with his friend. His friend (name withheld) who narrated the incident said …

The post Futo Student Shot Dead In Port Harcourt (See Photos) appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

