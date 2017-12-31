 Man City to weigh up bid for Sanchez, says Guardiola – Daily Mail | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Man City to weigh up bid for Sanchez, says Guardiola – Daily Mail

Posted on Dec 31, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Washington Post

Man City to weigh up bid for Sanchez, says Guardiola
Daily Mail
LONDON (AP) – Manchester City will hold internal meetings to discuss whether to make a bid for Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez in the January transfer window, manager Pep Guardiola said Sunday. City is set to be without Gabriel Jesus for up to two
Manchester City team news: Predicted Man City line up to face WatfordExpress.co.uk

all 118 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.