Gadaffi’s son, Saif al-Islam set to take over Libyan Government

Saif al-Islam Gadafi, the son of former Libyan leader, Gadaffi will contest the upcoming presidential election in the country. Libya’s next election comes up in 2018 and spokesperson for Gadaffi family, Basem al-Hashimi al-Soul, told Egypt Today that Saif al-Islam has the support of the citizens. al-Soul also said son of the former dictator has […]

Gadaffi’s son, Saif al-Islam set to take over Libyan Government

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

