Galatasaray Offers Emmanuel Eboue New Lease Of Life

Turkish club Galatasaray has come to the aid of Ivorian International, Emmanuel Eboue, after his ordeal with his ex-wife, Aurelie Bertrand, went public. The Mirror UK had two days ago reported how Eboue lost his wealth to his white ex-wife and was on the brink of suicide. According to Ghanaian football journalist, Rahman Ousman, quoting…

The post Galatasaray Offers Emmanuel Eboue New Lease Of Life appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

