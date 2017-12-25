Galatasaray reportedly signs Emmanuel Eboue as Assistant Coach of U-14 Team

Emmanuel Eboue, former Arsenal star, has reportedly been signed on by his former club Galatasaray as the assistant coach of their under-14 team, Sports Illustrated reports. The footballer has been in the news recently after he revealed to Daily Mirror that he’s hit a rough patch, including losing a divorce battle to his ex-wife, Aurelie, to whom the court […]

The post Galatasaray reportedly signs Emmanuel Eboue as Assistant Coach of U-14 Team appeared first on BellaNaija.

