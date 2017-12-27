Ganduje demands apology from Kwankwaso over comments on Buhari – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Ganduje demands apology from Kwankwaso over comments on Buhari
Vanguard
Kano—KANO State Government, yesterday, demanded, the Kwankwassiyya Group tender unreserved apology to President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, APC, over comments that the Preident is fuelling crisis in the state. Ganduje-Kwankwaso …
ATTACK ON BUHARI: Apologise or face sanctions, Kano govt tells Kwankwaso
Don't drag Buhari into Kano politics, Presidency warns
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!