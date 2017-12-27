Ganduje demands apology from Kwankwaso over comments on Buhari

By AbdulSalam Muhammad

Kano—KANO State Government, yesterday, demanded, the Kwankwassiyya Group tender unreserved apology to President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, APC, over comments that the Preident is fuelling crisis in the state.

Kano State Government Spokesman, Alhaji Mohammed Garba, in a statement implored the APC national leadership to invoke the party’s constitution and take appropriate disciplinary measures against the group.

Alhaji Garba said ‘’these troublemakers, basically members of the Kwankwassiyya Group acted the script of their Abuja-based leader, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso whose plot to destabilise the All Progressive Congress in Kano state has been roundly defeated. It is also on record that Kwankwaso and his Kwankwassiyya Group, consumed by the tall dream of becoming ‘President’ has unjustifiably maligned President Buhari at every giving opportunity.’’

He continued: “It is on this note that Kano state Government seriously frowns at statements credited to the spokesman of Kwankwassiyya Group, Aminu Abdulsalam who did not only maliciously accused President Buhari of fueling crisis in Kano APC, but also used derogatory words and attacked the personality and hard-earned integrity of Mr. President. Kano state Government strongly warn against such act of incivility by a person or group of persons against the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the party’s leadership and other respected political office holders.”

Garba, who is the Commissioner for Information and Culture, accused Kwankwasiyya group of “gross insubordination and engaging in anti-party activities.”

The statement further commended and “congratulated party faithful who exercised patience and remained calm all through the days this same Kwankwassiyya Group struggled to destabilize the party in the state through blackmail, cheap propaganda and misrepresentation of facts.”

The post Ganduje demands apology from Kwankwaso over comments on Buhari appeared first on Vanguard News.

