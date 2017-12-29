Gani Adams speaks on Nigeria’s restructuring

The Aare Ona Kankanfo of Yourbaland, Gani Adams, has called for Nigeria to be restructured. Adams stated this while speaking on Thursday, during a courtesy visit to the pan Yoruba socio-cultural, Afenifere, in Akure. According to him, the solutions to the country’s problems were well spelt out in the recommendations of the 2014 National Confab. […]

