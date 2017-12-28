Gaseangwe Balopi Of Botswana Wins Miss Africa 2017

Miss Gaseangwe Balopi, who represented Botswana, was crowned Miss Africa 2017 at the just concluded Miss Africa 2017 beauty pageant in Calabar, Cross River State, Nigeria.

The 21-year-old pretty damsel was crowned the True African Queen after edging 24 other contestants to clinch the ultimate prize of $35,000 and a brand new Ford Edge Sport Utility Vehicle on Wednesday night in Calabar.

As the 2nd edition winner, she is also expected to serve as an Ambassador for Climate Change and Migration.

Miss Rwanda, Fiona Naringwa, who is the first runner-up will take the sum of $10,000 home while the second runner-up, Miss Luyolo Mngonyama of South Africa, will get $5,000.

The event was held at the Calabar International Convention Center (CICC).

Miss Africa is an initiative of Governor Ben Ayade which is aimed at creating awareness on the effects of climate change.

In her victory speech, Miss Balopi, who was clearly filled with joy, thanked the state governor and his wife, Her Excellency, Dr. Linda Ayade for giving her the opportunity to showcase her strength and what she can do to change Africa’s Climate Change and Migration course.

“Like they said, God timing is the best timing. Thank you so much to the Governor, Senator Ben Ayade, to the judges, to Queen Neurite Mendes the First and everybody that supported me, I am lost of words, thank you”, Queen Balopi said.

