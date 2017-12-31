Geography at play: New Zealand, Australia, Japan, South Korea, China, the Philippines, Singapore already in 2018
…Hawaii and Alaska will be among the last places on the planet to celebrate New Year’s Eve. Samoa was the first country to officially welcome the new year, followed shortly by New Zealand and Australia.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!