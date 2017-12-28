 George Weah confirmed Liberia’s new president | Nigeria Today
George Weah confirmed Liberia’s new president

African football legend, George Weah, has been confirmed the winner of Liberia’s presidential election. According to Reuters, the National Elections Commission announced him as winner of the country’s run-off election on Thursday. Weah beat the country’s vice president, Joseph Boakai. The commission said with 98.1% of ballots cast, Weah garnered 61.5 percent of the total […]

