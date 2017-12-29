 George Weah elected Liberian president | Nigeria Today
George Weah elected Liberian president

Posted on Dec 29, 2017

Former football star George Weah has been elected as Liberia’s president. With nearly all ballots from Tuesday’s run-off vote counted, Mr Weah is well ahead of opponent Joseph Boakai with more than 60% of the vote. As news of Mr Weah’s victory emerged, his supporters began celebrating in the capital Monrovia. He will succeed Ellen […]

