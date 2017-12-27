George Weah: Former Footballer Elected President Of Liberia

A former footballer, George Weah, has been voted president of Liberia after clinching 12 of the 15 counties in the West African country.

His opponent, who is the current vice president, Joseph Boakai, got only two counties.

The striker-turned politician, who becomes the 25th president of the country, took to his Twitter page to thank all his supporters, saying that he plans to liberate the country.

“I am deeply grateful to my family, my friends, and my loyal supporters who contributed to our campaign during this extremely long election season,” Weah said on Twitter before the results were announced.

It is with deep emotion that I want to thank you, the Liberian people, for honoring me with your vote today. It is a great hope. #Liberia #Liberia2017 — George Weah (@GeorgeWeahOff) December 26, 2017

Weah is set to replace Africa’s first female head of state, economist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

His inauguration would be the first time power was transferred from one democratically elected government to another.

Meanwhile, President Jacob Zuma has congratulated the former Fifa World Football Player of the Year on his victory in the Liberian presidential run-off held on Tuesday.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, President Zuma praised the country for conducting the presidential run-off in a peaceful manner, saying that it signified another positive step towards deepening democracy in Africa.

