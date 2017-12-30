 George Weah reveals plan for Liberia | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

George Weah reveals plan for Liberia

Posted on Dec 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Liberia president-elect, George Weah, has declared that social transformation especially at the grassroots would be the “singular mission and focus” of his administration. Weah made the promise while delivering his victory speech at his party’s headquarters in Monrovia on Saturday. He pledged to improve the lives of ordinary Liberians through the instrumentality of pro-poor governance. […]

George Weah reveals plan for Liberia

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.