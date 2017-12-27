 George Weah Wins Liberian Presidential Election | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

George Weah Wins Liberian Presidential Election

Posted on Dec 27, 2017 in News, Politics | 0 comments

Former African and World Footballer of the Year Award winner, George Weah has been elected Liberia’s 25th President. The 51-year-old politician was elected president of Africa’s oldest republic by winning in 12 out of the 15 counties in the presidential run-off election. The run-off election was contested by the ruling Unity Party candidate and current…

The post George Weah Wins Liberian Presidential Election appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.