George Weah’s opponent, Boakai concedes defeat

Liberia’s vice president, Jospeh Boakai, has conceded the December 26 presidential run-off election to ex footballer, George Weah. On Friday, Boakai addressed citizens in a nationwide broadcast in Monrovia, flanked by his supporters and party leaders. He also confirmed that he had already called Weah to congratulate him. “I, Joseph Boakai, a man of peace, […]

George Weah’s opponent, Boakai concedes defeat

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

