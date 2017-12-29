George Weah’s opponent, Boakai concedes defeat
Liberia’s vice president, Jospeh Boakai, has conceded the December 26 presidential run-off election to ex footballer, George Weah. On Friday, Boakai addressed citizens in a nationwide broadcast in Monrovia, flanked by his supporters and party leaders. He also confirmed that he had already called Weah to congratulate him. “I, Joseph Boakai, a man of peace, […]
