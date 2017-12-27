George Weah’s supporters jubilate, official result Thursday

Supporters of former World Footballer of the Year, George Weah are already jubilating ahead of the official declaration of the Liberian presidential runoff election on Thursday.

The National Elections Commission (NEC) of Liberia said today it would announce the result of the Tuesday election on Thursday.

The runoff was between Weah and incumbent Vice President, Mr Joseph Boakai. The winner will succeed President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf.

Spokesman of the commission, Mr Henry Flomo, who announced the date on Wednesday, said tallying of votes was ongoing at different centres across the country.

Flomo said the commission did not schedule a press conference for Wednesday at 11 a.m. as widely reported in the local media, and regretted any inconveniences the misinformation might have caught.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Liberians are eagerly awaiting announcement of the official results by NEC, which is warning parties and the media against declaring unofficial results.

However, preliminary results trickling in from collation centres across the country through radio stations indicate that Weah is in early lead.

As of the time of filing this report at 7.30 p.m. Liberian time (1930 GMT), Weah was ahead in three counties of Bomi, Margibi and Grand Bassa, with over 50 per cent of the votes processed so far.

Reports from different parts of the country indicate that supporters of Weah are already celebrating his purported victory.

Meanwhile, the ECOWAS Election Observation Mission to Liberia has urged NEC to “work diligently and expedite action on the proclamation of results to avoid creating anxiety within the polity’’.

Head of the mission and former President of Ghana, Mr John Mahama, made the call at a press conference in Monrovia on Wednesday evening.

He also emphasised the need for the electoral umpire to conduct the concluding part of the process with “fairness, openness and transparency until the proclamation of results’’.

The post George Weah’s supporters jubilate, official result Thursday appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

