 Germany based Nigerian engineer tasks FG on energy conservation – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Germany based Nigerian engineer tasks FG on energy conservation – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 27, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Germany based Nigerian engineer tasks FG on energy conservation
Vanguard
Leading environmental expert and Germany based Nigerian engineer, Victor Aruwah, has called on the Nigerian government through the ministry of environment to adopt new ways of ensuring an increase in awareness and action towards energy conservation in

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.