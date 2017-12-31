Ghastly Accident Kills A Lady 5 Days To Her Wedding On Onitsha/Owerri Road – Graphic Pics
Its indeed a heartbreaking incident when youths die by car crashes. But dying just 5 days to your wedding is indeed so touching and disheartening. I can’t stand here and claim I can fathom how heartbroken the parents of this victim is feeling right now.
The heartbroken story was shared by a Facebook user @ Sahara Waves
As shared by Sahara Waves…
‘One died instantly while many was seriously injured.This happened before my very two eyes. It happened at Azia junction, owerri/Onitsha express road.
from my investigations I noticed that the Lady that died instantly has only five days to her traditional wedding.She was actually hocking “okpa” before she meet her death.What a sad news. R.l.P dear.
Am not a pastor nor prophet but I prophesy that you and your family will never witness this in the remaining days of this year in JESUS NAME’
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!