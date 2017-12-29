Gone Forever!💔 Chidinma & Omoni Oboli team up on Soundtrack for “Wives on Strike: The Revolution” | WATCH

Omoni Oboli‘s movie “Wives on Strike: The Revolution” hit cinemas today and she has decided to release the music video for the soundtrack “Gone Forever“. The lyrics were written by Omoni herself while the track was performed by Chidinma. The track was produced by Ade James while the video was also shot and directed by […]

The post Gone Forever!💔 Chidinma & Omoni Oboli team up on Soundtrack for “Wives on Strike: The Revolution” | WATCH appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

