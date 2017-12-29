Google Photos is choosing your happiest pics for a ‘Smiles of 2017’ video

Well, that’s pretty much another year done and dusted. If you snapped a lot of pictures in 2017 and use Google Photos, the service may create a “Smiles of 2017” video for you, picking out some of the highlights from the year.

