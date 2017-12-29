 Google Photos is choosing your happiest pics for a ‘Smiles of 2017’ video | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Google Photos is choosing your happiest pics for a ‘Smiles of 2017’ video

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in Photos, Technology | 0 comments

Well, that’s pretty much another year done and dusted. If you snapped a lot of pictures in 2017 and use Google Photos, the service may create a “Smiles of 2017” video for you, picking out some of the highlights from the year.

The post Google Photos is choosing your happiest pics for a ‘Smiles of 2017’ video appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.