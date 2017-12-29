Gospel Singer Tope Alabi Moves into her New Lagos Mansion, View Photos – Ghafla!
|
Ghafla!
|
Gospel Singer Tope Alabi Moves into her New Lagos Mansion, View Photos
Ghafla!
Gospel Singer, Tope Alabi has had a good year 2017 as most news from her has been positve. The singer who headlined one of the biggest Gospel concert ever, The Experience has moved into her new home. It's reported that on Thursday the 28th of December …
Tope Alabi Moves Into Newly Completed Mansion
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!