 Gov. Ambode’s SA on Education, Bank-Olemoh bags “Education Man of the Year” award | Nigeria Today
Gov. Ambode’s SA on Education, Bank-Olemoh bags “Education Man of the Year” award

Posted on Dec 27, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

Mr Obafela Bank-Olemoh, Special Adviser to Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode  of Lagos State on Education, has emerged the “Education Man of the Year’’ at a ceremony organised by Arch Lights Foundation Education Awards. Bank-Olemoh, a seasoned educationist, was rewarded for his giant strides in improving the educational standard in Lagos State in which schools were able…

