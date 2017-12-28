 Gov Masari signs 2018 Appropriation Bill into law | Nigeria Today
Gov Masari signs 2018 Appropriation Bill into law

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State on Wednesday signed the state’s 2018 Appropriation Bill of N213.6 billion into law. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the budget estimate was increased by N2.2 billion. Masari had presented N211.4 billion budget estimate to the Kastina State House of Assembly for consideration. The governor commended the […]

