Gov. Obaseki assents to 2018 budget of N150bn in Edo – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Gov. Obaseki assents to 2018 budget of N150bn in Edo
Vanguard
Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo on Friday assented to the 2018 budget of N150.09 billion pledging 95 per cent implementation before the end of 2018. Newsmen report that the Edo House of Assembly on Dec. 21 passed the state's budget with an increase of about …
Obaseki signs Edo's N150 billion 2018 Budget into Law
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!