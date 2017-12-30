 Gov. Ortom Condoles With FRCN Over Broadcaster’s Death | Nigeria Today
Gov. Ortom Condoles With FRCN Over Broadcaster’s Death

Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue, has commiserated with the management and staff of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) on the death of Mr Mark Agbo, a sports presenter and commentator. This condolence is contained in a statement issued to newsmen by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Terver Akase, on Saturday…

