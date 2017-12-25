Gov Tambuwal makes new appointments

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has approved the appointment of Malam Hassan Muhammad Maccido as a Permanent Secretary in the Sokoto State civil service. Maccido was born on 4th April, 1961 in Sokoto North Local Government Area. He joined the service of Sokoto State as Information Officer on GL08 in September 1989 under Ministry of Information […]

Gov Tambuwal makes new appointments

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

