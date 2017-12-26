Governor Wike advises APC to apologise for executing evil against Rivers people
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that unless the All Progressives Congress, APC, federal government and her agents apologise for plotting and executing evil against Rivers State, they will continue to falter in governance. He spoke on Boxing Day during a Special Meeting with Bolo people at the Bolo Civic Centre, Ogo/Bolo Local […]
