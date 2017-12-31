Green bonds as a lifeline for Nigeria’s degraded environment – The Punch



The Punch Green bonds as a lifeline for Nigeria's degraded environment

The Punch

The green bond market has enjoyed strong growth in the last two years, with issuance jumping by over 105 per cent in 2016 alone to a record $81bn. Nigeria's recent move into the space presents a huge respite for its fast degrading environment, STANLEY …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

