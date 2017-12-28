 Group Commends NBC Over Digital Switch Over Progress | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Group Commends NBC Over Digital Switch Over Progress

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in News | 0 comments

National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has been commended over the progress so made in the Digital Switch Over (DSO) in the country. This is coming after Kaduna recently joined other states on the DSO launched by the federal government. The commendation came from the Civil Society Groups for Good Governance (CSGGG) who passed a vote of […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.