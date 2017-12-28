Group Launches Wealth Creation Platform

Taking advantage of the immense opportunities that reside in both the service and technology sectors of the economy, two professionals have set up a platform to create job opportunities for Nigerians.

JobTaska, which is the brain child of Jasper Ogbonna and Samson Adewole seeks to provide a veritable platform for the provision of professional and allied services to a wide spectrum of the market.

According to a statement, it removes the complication that comes with the provisions of these services replacing it with a seamless search and engagement process. It further compliments this with an effective fee payment structure which escrows funds until a satisfactory feedback report is received from the client.

A statement quoted Adewole to have said the portal immediately removes the difficulties faced in the identification of credible and professional service providers across all spectrum while taking advantage of the increasingly deep penetration potentials of the Internet.

According to him, the portal would create wealth by funnelling ‘jobs’ in a transparent and orderly manner towards very serious minded competent professionals and artisans who would be better served by the coalescing of the market.

Furthermore, the whole process has been covered with an indemnity Insurance provided by a leading underwriting firm. This protects both sides from workplace risks that usually pervades these job types. In just one month of its launching, over 1,000 professionals have registered on the portal with about N6m in transaction volume undertaken by various individuals.

On his part, Ogbonna, who is the CEO, stressed that the immense potential of the portal especially in the areas of wealth creation and its redistribution.

