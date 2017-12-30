 Guardiola may lack Kompany for visit to Palace – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Guardiola may lack Kompany for visit to Palace – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 30, 2017 in Sports


Guardiola may lack Kompany for visit to Palace
Pep Guardiola is hopeful Vincent Kompany's latest injury setback is not too serious as he looks to continue Manchester City's extraordinary winning run at Crystal Palace on Sunday. Guardiola. Club captain Kompany suffered his third injury of the season
