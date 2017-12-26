Guardiola: My Players Are Not Tired

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola is not worried about fatigue stalling his high-flying side.

The Cityzens stormed to the top of the table, and are 13 points clear, with 18 wins from 19 games and 60 goals to their name.

City’s high attacking intensity has been praised, but could prove to be their undoing during a busy christmas period, but Guardiola is not concerned.

“Fatigue, I don’t think so. It may happen but we’ve a good enough squad,” the Spaniard told UK newspapers.

“Gabriel [Jesus] didn’t play against Bournemouth – he played 120 minutes against Leicester and he’s the biggest fighter in high pressing I’ve seen in my life. He helps us a lot with our intensity.

“Danilo, Bernardo [Silva], [Ilkay] Gundogan all helped us against Bournemouth. We have Yaya [Toure]. Last game, [Oleksandr] Zinchenko was man of the match and he was not in the squad against Bournemouth.

“Of course we will rotate in this period. We have a game every four days. Everyone that has played in the past is going to play in the future.”

