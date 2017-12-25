Gunmen kill 6 in xmass eve attack in Southern Kaduna attack

….as gov’t deploys more security to area

Barely 48 hours after the attack on Nindem village in Godogodo Chiefdom of Jema’a local government area of Kaduna State by a lone gunman, another attack has been launched at Ungwan Mailafiya in Kwagiri District of Gwong Chiefdom of the same local government living six persons dead.

These attacks, coming on the eve of Christmas festivities were reminiscent of the sad attack at Goska on the eve of last year’s Christmas celebration where scores were killed.

Police Public Relations Officer in the State, Aliyu Mukhtar confirmed the attack, saying the command has swung into action to unmask the attackers.

Similarly, the state government while condemning the attack, said more security agents have been deployed to the area.

Senior Special Assistant to Governor Nasir El-Rufai on Media and Publicity, Samuel Aruwan said, the government has been working with security agencies to fortify the general area, to deter escalation and reassure citizens of their safety.

Aruwan said, “Today, the military authorities notified the Kaduna State Government of an attack at Ungwan Mailafiya community that occurred late last night. This follows an attack at Nimdem on the night of 23rd December 2017.

“Accordingly, the Commander of Operation Safe Haven, who has temporarily moved to Kafanchan to coordinate the operation, has confirmed that more assets are being deployed to the southern Kaduna area.

“The government is saddened by the latest developments which amount to serious threats to the lives and safety of peace-loving citizens. Negative elements must not be allowed to undo all the hard work done to restore peace and security.

“Government commiserates with the victims and their families. All our communities are enjoined to stand together, and support the security agencies to thwart what looks like a predetermined plot to create anarchy around this period. This has clearly failed, and we enjoin all citizens to put hands together to deny the criminals any opportunity of succeeding in their evil plans.

“Citizens are encouraged to report any threat to peace, law and order within the Kaduna South Senatorial district to the officials of Operation Safe Haven, the special security task force in the area, on the following numbers: 08021212139, 08149000091, 08090498333

and 08074633336.

“The government notes the commendable efforts of community leaders in the wake of the Nimdem attacks, and urges continued engagements to prevent escalation. Community leaders, including the clergy, traditional leaders and other critical stakeholders like community based associations must continue to work together to ensure that peace is upheld.

“These efforts of the community leaders reflect a deep desire for peace, which needs to be sustained in order to collectively deter those who wish to spread hostility and divide our communities. The government is assured that the security agencies will continue to pursue the criminal elements who perpetrated this act and their sponsors”, he said.

But, member representing Jema’a/ Sanga Federal Constituency in the green chamber of National Assembly, Shehu Nicholas Garba in a statement on Monday condemned the attack in strong term, calling on the security personnel and the State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai to nip the menace in the bud in good time.

He said, “it was with deep shock and concern that I received the news of the attack on Nindem Village in Godogodo Chiefdom at about 10pm on Friday 22 December, 2017.

“In this attack, four persons were killed and 10 others were critically injured. The dead were buried the following day under the watch of the Security personnel. The wounded are currently being attended to at the Throneroom Hospital in Kafanchan while other severe cases have been referred to JUTH in Jos.

“While we were mourning the deaths at Nindem, at about 10pm on Christmas eve on Sunday, the security personnel received distress calls of another attack at Ungwan Mailafiya in Kwagiri District of Gwong Chiefdom.

“By daybreak on Christmas day, 6 persons have been confirmed killed including a child of about six years old and many others injured.

“These recent attacks defy all human logic as there appears to be no immediate trigger. That these attacks take place on the eve of Christmas is a demonstration of the total contempt of the perpetrators of the solemnity of this season.

“We had thought that the relative peace which had been witnessed over the past months, arising from efforts of well-meaning individuals and bodies, was going to translate into a permanent peace which our people desperately desire. Unfortunately, it appears that some persons or group are bent on perpetuating violence and turning our hitherto peaceful communities into a theatre of war for reasons not yet clear to all peace-loving people.

“As a Representative of these communities and a human being, these incidents are painful and stand totally condemned. We will continue to promote the virtues of peace and harmonious co-existence amongst all our communities”.

He then appealed to security agencies and Governor Nasir El-Rufai to quickly investigate the latest incidents and bring the perpetrators to book this time around.

“I am appealing to the Security Agencies to quickly investigate the latest incidents with a view to apprehending and bringing the perpetrators to Justice.

“I am also appealing to Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, the Governor of Kaduna State,to ensure that these latest incidents do not go the way of similar previous incidents where the Perpetrators were never apprehended. There is no doubt that the impunity which has followed previous incidents has continued to embolden the Murderers whose agenda is yet to be unravelled.

“I am also calling on the state Government to complement our efforts in rendering assistance to the injured.

“We are calling on all Nigerians and the International Community to take a special notice of the happenings and plight of our Communities which are daily being decimated by forces that the state has persistently failed to unearth”, he said.

He however urged the affected communities to remain calm and avoid embarking on any form of violent reaction while expecting the security personnel to act.

