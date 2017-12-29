Gunshot Victims To Receive Immediate Care As PMB Signs Bill Into Law

Succor has come the way of gunshots victims as President Mohammadu Buhari has signed into law compulsory Treatment and Care for Victims of Gunshot Act, 2017 which provides for the compulsory treatment and care for victims of gunshots and for related matters. In a statement by the senior special assistant national Assembly matters (Senate) Senator […]

The post Gunshot Victims To Receive Immediate Care As PMB Signs Bill Into Law appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

