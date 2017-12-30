 Handing over by transferred secondary schools’ principals smooth, says official – The Star, Kenya | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Handing over by transferred secondary schools’ principals smooth, says official – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Dec 30, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

Handing over by transferred secondary schools' principals smooth, says official
The Star, Kenya
TSC CEO Nancy Macharia. She has said plan to transfer school heads will go on as planned despite resistance from teacher unions. /FILE. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. Kisii TSC director Nimrod Kimathi on Friday said the handing over
Nyanza to get 77 slots as TSC advertises over 2000 teaching vacanciesHivisasa

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.