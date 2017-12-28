Harmattan haze: Domestic airlines cancel more flights – The Punch
|
Harmattan haze: Domestic airlines cancel more flights
Many domestic flights were on Wednesday delayed or cancelled outright as the harmattan haze, which the country has been experiencing in the last few weeks, became more serious. Our correspondent gathered that apart from Lagos-Abuja-Lagos flights, which …
Bad Weather Grounds Uyo, Port Harcourt, Calabar Fights
Airlines count losses as bad weather disrupts flights nationwide
Nigeria: Bad Weather Causes Flight Delays, Cancellations At Abuja Airport
