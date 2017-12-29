Hazard Rejected Chelsea Renewal For A Shot At Madrid, Says Father

Eden Hazard has rejected a contract extension at Chelsea, as he is holding out for a Real Madrid transfer, according to his father.

The 26-year-old was back to his best last season and has continued to improve this season, and despite having a contract till 2020, he has been continually linked with Madrid.

Hazard’s father, Thierry, confirmed his son is playing a waiting game with his Chelsea contract in an effort to keep the door ajar to Zinedine Zidane’s side.

“What I can reveal about Eden is that he refused a contract extension,” he told Le Soir.

“This was so that, if necessary, he could follow the interest of the Real, whom he could see himself playing for.

“But, as of right now, there is no contact from Real Madrid. Eden is only one of the parties involved in his future.”

