Hectic Xmas for First Lady – The Herald

Posted on Dec 26, 2017


First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa shares a lighter moment with inmates at Chikurubi Female Prison during a tour of the complex on Christmas Day in which she donated goodies to the inmates and their children. – Picture by Tawanda Mudimu. Nyemudzai Kakore
Zimbabwe 'prisons are not fit for human habitation,' says First Lady – please, spare us the insufferable arroganceBulawayo24 News (press release) (blog)
PICS: Zim first lady Auxillia Mnangagwa spends Christmas with female inmatesNews24
First Lady Mnangagwa Lambasts Own Husband's WorkZimEye – Zimbabwe News

