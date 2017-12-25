 Mkhitaryan back to Dortmund out of the question for Watzke – Yahoo Sports | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mkhitaryan back to Dortmund out of the question for Watzke – Yahoo Sports

Posted on Dec 25, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Yahoo Sports

Mkhitaryan back to Dortmund out of the question for Watzke
Yahoo Sports
Henrikh Mkitaryan has been linked with a move back to Borussia Dortmund, but his old club consider a deal unlikely. More. A return to Borussia Dortmund for Manchester United's Henrikh Mkhitaryan next month is almost impossible, according to Hans
Inter Milan to launch loan bid for Manchester United midfielder Henrikh MkhitaryanInternational Business Times UK
Manchester United player Henrikh Mkhitaryan gets surprise Christmas transfer updateManchester Evening News
Hans-Joachim Watzke: Henrikh Mkhitaryan Borussia Dortmund return is unlikelyThe Peoples Person
Sports Illustrated –SBS – The World Game –The Sport Review –BusinessGhana
all 48 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.