Herdsmen caused havoc in Yorubaland this year — Afenifere – The Punch



The Punch Herdsmen caused havoc in Yorubaland this year — Afenifere

The Punch

The Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Mr. Yinka Odumakin in this interview with PETER DADA, reviews the socio-political development in the South-West in the last 12 months. What is your assessment of the …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

