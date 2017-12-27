 Heritage Bank partners FMG to promote CSR – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Heritage Bank partners FMG to promote CSR – The Punch

Posted on Dec 27, 2017 in Entertainment


Heritage Bank partners FMG to promote CSR
Heritage Bank has partnered Folio Media Group to organise the 60th anniversary of Miss Nigeria and the 2017 edition of the beauty pageant. Miss Ehiguese Peace, representing Adamawa State emerged as the new Miss Nigeria at the grand finale of the beauty
